ABB opens Digital Solutions Centre in Johannesburg

October 2021 News

ABB recently unveiled its new South African Digital Solutions Centre, which aims to help companies across industries to overcome their most pressing technology and digitalisation challenges. The centre, at ABB’s Longmeadow facility in Johannesburg, gives customers the opportunity to co-develop solutions that take advantage of the opportunities offered by digitalisation to unlock lasting business value.

“The new centre is the only one of its kind in Africa and represents a significant commitment to South Africa and the wider region as growth markets and an important customer base,” said John Manuell, local division manager, Process Industries, ABB South Africa. “Most industries and sectors are going through a rapid transformation that is being enabled by digital technologies. The South African Digital Solutions Centre strengthens our capacity to serve and support customers with technologies and capabilities that are key to the digital transformation of their operations.”

It will help customers to take major leaps in productivity and efficiency, driving competitiveness, quality and security, through smart grid technology, electrification of all points of energy consumption and advanced automation solutions. It offers customers the ability to experience ABB’s digital solutions, advanced automation and 24/7 control room solutions in a fully equipped environment, encountering and solving challenging real-life scenarios. Once customers understand their business priorities and challenges, the centre allows them to experience how ABB Ability solutions can unlock value across their entire value chain.

Remote support is a major feature, with ABB Ability Remote Insights for service allowing customers to connect with ABB’s global experts using a laptop, tablet or mobile. This will help businesses save on maintenance costs, reduce downtime and increase safety in their operations. Remote access platform services allow experts to access plant data remotely to analyse equipment and plant behaviour and recommend corrective actions.

The centre, which will be live virtually for the first month of its operation, from 10 September to 8 October, will also offer a range of webinars and workshops designed to reveal the digital maturity level of an organisation, either at site or enterprise level. On-site visits are available to a limited number of customers at a time in line with Covid-19 protocols.

For more information contact Ofentse Dijoe, ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5105 , ofentse.dijoe@za.abb.com, www.abb.com/za

