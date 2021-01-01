Safe pressure monitoring for vaccine production

It can take up to three years to turn bacteria, viruses, or cell cultures into a vaccine. Since vaccines are injected directly into the body, safety and purity have the highest priority in production. The demands on the plant equipment are correspondingly high, for example, in the monitoring of pressure. The PG43SA series of diaphragm pressure gauges from WIKA are tailored to this.

Three instrument models to choose from

The hygienic instruments with flush, welded diaphragm elements are suitable for pressure monitoring in all areas of vaccine production. This applies, not only to the ‘upstream’ and ‘downstream’ stations, but also to the support processes.

There are three 3A and EHEDG-certified models to choose from:

• PG43SA-S.

• PG43SA-D with integrated diaphragm element monitoring.

• G43SA-C particularly compact with back mount process connection.

Which variant a user chooses and at which point in the process, depends on their safety requirements and the installation conditions – although the model PG43SA-S already meets a large part of the requirements for pressure monitoring.

Critical situation at a glance

The further the vaccine production progresses, the more valuable the product becomes. During the ‘downstream’ filtration processes, the future active ingredient is increasingly purified. Here, pressure monitoring provides the decisive information as to whether the filters are still working correctly or are clogging up and need to be replaced. The model PG43SA-S with red limit value marking, for example, enables a critical situation to be detected at a glance.

