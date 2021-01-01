Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Safe pressure monitoring for vaccine production

October 2021 Pressure Measurement & Control

It can take up to three years to turn bacteria, viruses, or cell cultures into a vaccine. Since vaccines are injected directly into the body, safety and purity have the highest priority in production. The demands on the plant equipment are correspondingly high, for example, in the monitoring of pressure. The PG43SA series of diaphragm pressure gauges from WIKA are tailored to this.

Three instrument models to choose from

The hygienic instruments with flush, welded diaphragm elements are suitable for pressure monitoring in all areas of vaccine production. This applies, not only to the ‘upstream’ and ‘downstream’ stations, but also to the support processes.

There are three 3A and EHEDG-certified models to choose from:

• PG43SA-S.

• PG43SA-D with integrated diaphragm element monitoring.

• G43SA-C particularly compact with back mount process connection.

Which variant a user chooses and at which point in the process, depends on their safety requirements and the installation conditions – although the model PG43SA-S already meets a large part of the requirements for pressure monitoring.

Critical situation at a glance

The further the vaccine production progresses, the more valuable the product becomes. During the ‘downstream’ filtration processes, the future active ingredient is increasingly purified. Here, pressure monitoring provides the decisive information as to whether the filters are still working correctly or are clogging up and need to be replaced. The model PG43SA-S with red limit value marking, for example, enables a critical situation to be detected at a glance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Correct choice of diaphragm seal for a pressure gauge or transmitter
September 2021, SA Gauge , Pressure Measurement & Control
This isolation is achieved by using a pressure-sensitive diaphragm made from a material resistant to the process medium and enclosed in a system fitted to the base of the instrument. The space between ...

Read more...
Pressure switches with metal bellows
September 2021, WIKA Instruments , Pressure Measurement & Control
What advantages do pressure switches with metal bellows offer and what is the basis for these?

Read more...
Miniature pressure sensor
August 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Pressure Measurement & Control
Measuring just 14 mm in diameter, the new weFluxmicro pressure sensor from Wenglor meets the challenges presented by confined mounting spaces.

Read more...
Electronic flow switch with display
August 2021, WIKA Instruments , Flow Measurement & Control
The new model FSD-4 electronic flow switch from WIKA offers full flexibility in monitoring and controlling flow based on the velocities of liquid media.

Read more...
Clean and colourful
September 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Pressure Measurement & Control
VEGA has completed its measurement technology portfolio for hygiene-sensitive processes with two new compact instrument series comprising pressure sensors and level switches.

Read more...
Vibration-resistant thermowells
July 2021, WIKA Instruments , Temperature Measurement
Debottlenecking is desirable as minor percentage increases in output capacity can result in significant profit returns.

Read more...
Robust pressure transmitters with IO-Link
July 2021, Turck Banner , Pressure Measurement & Control
Pressure transmitters from Turck Banner’s PT1000/2000 series are now also available with an IO-Link interface and two programmable switching outputs.

Read more...
Ultrasonic sensor for PL d applications
July 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , Pressure Measurement & Control
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its factory automation portfolio and acquired the USi safety ultrasonic sensor from Mayser, a renowned supplier of products and system solutions, many of which are relevant to safety engineering.

Read more...
Digital pressure gauge with IO-Link
July 2021, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s new MAN-SC/LC intelligent digital pressure gauge with IO-Link

Read more...
High-performance precision manometers
May 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA , Pressure Measurement & Control
Greisinger recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved