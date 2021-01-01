Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Temperature Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Raytek extends Thermalert 4 range

October 2021 Temperature Measurement

Fluke Process Instruments and Raytek extended the Thermalert 4.0 spot pyrometer series by adding new shortwave versions and various additional interface options. These compact and extremely robust infrared thermometers provide noncontact, automatic temperature monitoring. Three new spectral models measuring at wavelengths of 1 μm, 1,6 μm and 2,3 μm have been primarily designed for high-temperature applications and are particularly suitable for monitoring metal, steel and glass. In addition, an ATEX and IECEx certified IS option was also recently added.

The stainless steel constructed Thermalert 4.0 line-up covers measuring temperatures between -40°C and 2300°C and offers various spectral models and focus distances. All models are now available with connectivity options for Ethernet, EtherNet/IP and Profinet IO, in addition to analog or RS485 interfaces. Voltage can be supplied via Power over Ethernet (PoE). The Thermalert 4.0 series features an outstanding high maximum operating temperature of 85°C, allowing users to save on costs by setting up many measuring points without cooling. The rugged IP65 infrared thermometers exhibit best-in-class repeatability, response times and accuracies. An integrated laser focus facilitates alignment. In addition, the manufacturer also offers a pyrometer without laser for particularly cost-sensitive applications. This model with an 8 μm to 14 μm spectral response has all the other advantages of the series and is suitable for a wide range of measurement tasks between -40°C and 1000°C.

R&C; Instrumentation is the sole sub-Saharan agent for Raytek, Ircon and Datapaq temperature monitoring instruments, known collectively as Fluke Process Instruments.

For more information contact R&C; Instrumentation, +27 11 608 1551, info@randci.co.za, www.randci.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 1551
Fax: 086 622 6050
Email: admin@randci.co.za
www: www.randci.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about R&C Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Pyrometer cooling up to 315°C
September 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
The ThermoJacket from Raytek and Fluke Process Instruments gives users the ability to use selected sensing heads in ambient temperatures up to 315°C.

Read more...
High-speed pyrometer from Optris
September 2021, Instrotech , Temperature Measurement
With very fast processes, the requirements of the pyrometers used for temperature measurement are especially onerous.

Read more...
Resistance thermometers for hazardous areas
August 2021, Instrotech , Temperature Measurement
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s TWL resistance thermometers with ATEX approvals for ignition protection Exd or Exia.

Read more...
Thermal imaging in materials testing
July 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
The Raytek ThermoView TV40 thermal imaging camera with ThermoView software is an ideal choice for material testing applications.

Read more...
Vibration-resistant thermowells
July 2021, WIKA Instruments , Temperature Measurement
Debottlenecking is desirable as minor percentage increases in output capacity can result in significant profit returns.

Read more...
Temperature measuring in steel processing
June 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
Accurate and reliable temperature measurement is a part of efficient metal processing and steel manufacturing.

Read more...
Temperature and humidity monitoring for vaccine rollouts
May 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Temperature Measurement
How remotely monitoring facilities maintains the vaccine cold chain.

Read more...
High-temperature pyrometer with Bluetooth
May 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
Raytek has added Bluetooth capability to the Raynger 3i Plus handheld pyrometer.

Read more...
Automated cold chain monitoring
March 2021 , Temperature Measurement
Smart, connected and automated temperature monitoring at every point helps logistics companies proactively ensure their cold chain is never broken and goods arrive in prime condition for use and sale.

Read more...
Accuracy of infrared temperature measurement
March 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
Infrared (IR) thermometers have the ability to measure temperature without coming into physical contact with a particular product.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved