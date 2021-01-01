Raytek extends Thermalert 4 range

Fluke Process Instruments and Raytek extended the Thermalert 4.0 spot pyrometer series by adding new shortwave versions and various additional interface options. These compact and extremely robust infrared thermometers provide noncontact, automatic temperature monitoring. Three new spectral models measuring at wavelengths of 1 μm, 1,6 μm and 2,3 μm have been primarily designed for high-temperature applications and are particularly suitable for monitoring metal, steel and glass. In addition, an ATEX and IECEx certified IS option was also recently added.
The stainless steel constructed Thermalert 4.0 line-up covers measuring temperatures between -40°C and 2300°C and offers various spectral models and focus distances. All models are now available with connectivity options for Ethernet, EtherNet/IP and Profinet IO, in addition to analog or RS485 interfaces. Voltage can be supplied via Power over Ethernet (PoE). The Thermalert 4.0 series features an outstanding high maximum operating temperature of 85°C, allowing users to save on costs by setting up many measuring points without cooling. The rugged IP65 infrared thermometers exhibit best-in-class repeatability, response times and accuracies. An integrated laser focus facilitates alignment. In addition, the manufacturer also offers a pyrometer without laser for particularly cost-sensitive applications. This model with an 8 μm to 14 μm spectral response has all the other advantages of the series and is suitable for a wide range of measurement tasks between -40°C and 1000°C.
R&C; Instrumentation is the sole sub-Saharan agent for Raytek, Ircon and Datapaq temperature monitoring instruments, known collectively as Fluke Process Instruments.
