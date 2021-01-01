Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Inverters for PV generation plants

October 2021 Electrical Power & Protection

As solar energy contributes increasingly to cleaner, renewable energy for a more sustainable world, WEG has introduced its complete ESW line of central inverter stations for photovoltaic power generation plants. These are available through Zest WEG, WEG’s South African operation.

The WEG ESW 750 centralised solar inverter stations are custom engineered for large scale solar plants, comprising a range of WEG’s SIW 750 inverters, with a modular design to promote greater flexibility in their application. They can easily be integrated to suit the specific requirements of each solar power plant and can withstand even the most extreme weather conditions, including ambient temperatures from -10⁰C to 50⁰C.

Available in capacities up to 10 MW at 1500 V, these WEG solar stations represent an integrated solution with central inverters developed and manufactured with cutting-edge technology. Their design allows for quick installation and simplified operation and maintenance.

As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of electric motors, electronic equipment and systems, WEG has the know-how to ensure that every solar station is fit-for-purpose and assures safety, efficiency and reliability.

Solar power has become an increasingly competitive renewable energy source around the world and offers fast installation with low environmental impact. Developed to support this important global trend, WEG’s central inverters provide a complete solution for investors who want to take the lead in contributing to a more sustainable future.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 723 6000
Email: info@zestweg.com
www: www.zestweg.com
Articles: More information and articles about Zest WEG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Energy data acquisition made easy
August 2021, Phoenix Contact , Electrical Power & Protection
By developing the new components of the EMpro product family, Phoenix Contact has found a solution that satisfies most energy data gathering applications.

Read more...
Power supply for machine applications
August 2021, Vepac Electronics , Electrical Power & Protection
With vacuum encapsulated technology, MTM Power’s focus is on encapsulated, robust, long-life, temperature-resistant and maintenance-free power supply modules.

Read more...
Supermarkets heat stores with surplus energy from refrigeration units
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Danfoss , Electrical Power & Protection
With climate change and the pressure for lower environmental impact, supermarkets are rapidly investing in green energy transition.

Read more...
Citrus farming with sustainability in mind
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021 , Electrical Power & Protection
Sunny climate and vitamin C prove to be a winning combination for one of South Africa’s largest citrus farmers.

Read more...
Energy from the power of the moon
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SKF South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
Fully integrated holistic power train solution designed by SKF now installed at the Scottish sea.

Read more...
Transformer for special applications
July 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Electrical Power & Protection
The Jumo IPC 300 was developed for the control of heating loads that previously required an additional transformer for power control.

Read more...
ABB launches new MCB range
July 2021, ABB South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
The circuit breaker industry sees the local launch of a high-quality product as ABB Electrification introduces its new range of 3 kA SR200T miniature circuit breakers.

Read more...
Hitachi ABB Power Grids powers SA to a greener future
August 2021 , Electrical Power & Protection
The move towards decentralised power grids and a large-scale adoption of renewable energy will significantly alter the energy market in South Africa.

Read more...
The Pepperl+Fuchs M-LB-5000 surge protection system
June 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , Electrical Power & Protection
Using the modular M-LB-5000 system with diagnostics eliminates extensive testing and operational interruptions. It is supplemented by the M-LB-2000 system for applications in which a minimum specification is sufficient.

Read more...
Beckhoff expands power supply portfolio
June 2021, Beckhoff Automation , Electrical Power & Protection
Buffer and redundancy modules for 24/48 VDC power supply increase system availability.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved