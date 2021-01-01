Inverters for PV generation plants

October 2021 Electrical Power & Protection

As solar energy contributes increasingly to cleaner, renewable energy for a more sustainable world, WEG has introduced its complete ESW line of central inverter stations for photovoltaic power generation plants. These are available through Zest WEG, WEG’s South African operation.

The WEG ESW 750 centralised solar inverter stations are custom engineered for large scale solar plants, comprising a range of WEG’s SIW 750 inverters, with a modular design to promote greater flexibility in their application. They can easily be integrated to suit the specific requirements of each solar power plant and can withstand even the most extreme weather conditions, including ambient temperatures from -10⁰C to 50⁰C.

Available in capacities up to 10 MW at 1500 V, these WEG solar stations represent an integrated solution with central inverters developed and manufactured with cutting-edge technology. Their design allows for quick installation and simplified operation and maintenance.

As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of electric motors, electronic equipment and systems, WEG has the know-how to ensure that every solar station is fit-for-purpose and assures safety, efficiency and reliability.

Solar power has become an increasingly competitive renewable energy source around the world and offers fast installation with low environmental impact. Developed to support this important global trend, WEG’s central inverters provide a complete solution for investors who want to take the lead in contributing to a more sustainable future.

Credit(s)

Zest WEG





