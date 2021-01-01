Inverters for PV generation plants

As solar energy contributes increasingly to cleaner, renewable energy for a more sustainable world, WEG has introduced its complete ESW line of central inverter stations for photovoltaic power generation plants. These are available through Zest WEG, WEG’s South African operation.
The WEG ESW 750 centralised solar inverter stations are custom engineered for large scale solar plants, comprising a range of WEG’s SIW 750 inverters, with a modular design to promote greater flexibility in their application. They can easily be integrated to suit the specific requirements of each solar power plant and can withstand even the most extreme weather conditions, including ambient temperatures from -10⁰C to 50⁰C.
Available in capacities up to 10 MW at 1500 V, these WEG solar stations represent an integrated solution with central inverters developed and manufactured with cutting-edge technology. Their design allows for quick installation and simplified operation and maintenance.
As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of electric motors, electronic equipment and systems, WEG has the know-how to ensure that every solar station is fit-for-purpose and assures safety, efficiency and reliability.
Solar power has become an increasingly competitive renewable energy source around the world and offers fast installation with low environmental impact. Developed to support this important global trend, WEG’s central inverters provide a complete solution for investors who want to take the lead in contributing to a more sustainable future.
Energy data acquisition made easy August 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Electrical Power & Protection
By developing the new components of the EMpro product family, Phoenix Contact has found a solution that satisfies most energy data gathering applications.
Read more...Power supply for machine applications August 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Electrical Power & Protection
With vacuum encapsulated technology, MTM Power’s focus is on encapsulated, robust, long-life, temperature-resistant and maintenance-free power supply modules.
Read more...Energy from the power of the moon Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SKF South Africa
, Electrical Power & Protection
Fully integrated holistic power train solution designed by SKF now installed at the Scottish sea.
Read more...Transformer for special applications July 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
, Electrical Power & Protection
The Jumo IPC 300 was developed for the control of heating loads that previously required an additional transformer for power control.
Read more...ABB launches new MCB range July 2021, ABB South Africa
, Electrical Power & Protection
The circuit breaker industry sees the local launch of a high-quality product as ABB Electrification introduces its new range of 3 kA SR200T miniature circuit breakers.
Read more...The Pepperl+Fuchs M-LB-5000 surge protection system June 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs
, Electrical Power & Protection
Using the modular M-LB-5000 system with diagnostics eliminates extensive testing and operational interruptions. It is supplemented by the M-LB-2000 system for applications in which a minimum specification is sufficient.